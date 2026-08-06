TN Budget 2026: Disappointing for industrial sector, says TNCCI

TNCCI president N Jegatheesan said the allocation of Rs 2,142 crore for the MSME sector was inadequate, considering that the sector is the backbone of the economy. He also expressed disappointment over the absence of any announcement on establishing new industrial estates in the State.

The Chamber further noted, barring the proposal to establish a Special Government Law College (School of Excellence in Law) in Madurai, the Budget contained no major development initiatives for southern TN. There were no announcements on the long-pending Madurai–Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor and the Chennai–Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor projects. While welcoming the proposed Metro Rail corridors in Chennai and the Bengaluru–Hosur Metro Rail project, the Chamber criticised the government for not making any announcement or financial allocation for the proposed Metro Rail projects in Madurai and Coimbatore.

“The proposal to introduce river tourism along the Cauvery, Vaigai, and Tamiraparani rivers, as well as the announcement of boat transport services on the Adyar and Cooum rivers in Chennai, appears to be impractical and raises serious concerns regarding its feasibility under the prevailing environmental and infrastructural conditions,” said Jegatheesan