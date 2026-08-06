TN Budget 2026: Cooum, Adyar rejuvenation, 24x7 water supply in focus

CHENNAI: The Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department, held by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, has been allocated Rs 29,863 crore in the maiden budget of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government presented by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on Wednesday. The allocation marks an increase from the previous year's allotment of Rs 26,678 crore.
The department has outlined a series of major civic projects, including the eco-restoration of the Cooum and Adyar rivers, interconnecting water sources for round-the-clock drinking water supply across Chennai, prioritising pedestrian safety, and introducing smart parking management.
A flagship highlight of the budget is the rejuvenation of Chennai's iconic waterways, the Cooum and Adyar rivers. Drawing inspiration from globally acclaimed eco-restoration projects such as Seoul's Cheonggyecheon River and Singapore's Kallang River, the government will invite global tenders to prepare Detailed Feasibility Reports (DFR) and Detailed Project Reports (DPR).
Criticising previous regimes for spending hundreds of crores without tangible outcomes, Finance Minister Wilson emphasised that the government aims to transform these polluted waterways into vibrant public spaces featuring recreational boating, safe play zones, and clean riverside exercise tracks.
To ensure long-term drinking water security, the budget allocates Rs 3,108 crore to the Ring Main Pipeline system project. Scheduled for completion by 2030–31, this critical network will interconnect all major water sources with distribution stations to ensure equitable, 24x7 clean drinking water supply across the city.
Urban development initiatives will be executed under the Chief Minister's Integrated Urban Development Mission with an allocation of Rs 2,117 crore. Functioning as an umbrella scheme, it encompasses urban transit, underground sewerage networks, integrated solid waste management, water body protection, green space expansion, AI-driven e-governance, women and child safety, and an Urban Public Health improvement mission. The scheme aims to eliminate civic infrastructure gaps and make Tamil Nadu a national role model in urban governance by 2031.
For the Greater Chennai Corporation, which serves 91 lakh residents, the budget advances key mobility and safety projects. The Intelligent Transport Management System, developed alongside the Chennai City Police and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), is entering its final implementation phase. Additionally, a comprehensive mobility plan will introduce smart parking management across 20 key urban locations and revamp industrial roads in Ambattur and Guindy.
To build flood resilience, blue-green infrastructure projects will be deployed around Chennai's water bodies and secured with retaining walls. Civic water channels are also being elevated with chain-link fences to enhance discharge capacity and mitigate urban flooding. Furthermore, municipal corporations across the State will develop people-friendly streets equipped with dedicated cycling paths, green footpaths, improved junctions, modern LED lighting, and safe school zones.
RS 30K-CR PUSH TO MAWS
Rs 29,863 cr
-- MAWS allocation hiked from previous year's Rs 26,678 cr to boost civic infra across Tamil Nadu
Rs 3,108 cr
-- Outlay for 24x7 water supply; ring main pipeline system project targets citywide water grid interconnection by 2030–31