TN Budget 2026: Cooum, Adyar rejuvenation, 24x7 water supply in focus

Urban development initiatives will be executed under the Chief Minister's Integrated Urban Development Mission with an allocation of Rs 2,117 crore. Functioning as an umbrella scheme, it encompasses urban transit, underground sewerage networks, integrated solid waste management, water body protection, green space expansion, AI-driven e-governance, women and child safety, and an Urban Public Health improvement mission. The scheme aims to eliminate civic infrastructure gaps and make Tamil Nadu a national role model in urban governance by 2031.



For the Greater Chennai Corporation, which serves 91 lakh residents, the budget advances key mobility and safety projects. The Intelligent Transport Management System, developed alongside the Chennai City Police and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), is entering its final implementation phase. Additionally, a comprehensive mobility plan will introduce smart parking management across 20 key urban locations and revamp industrial roads in Ambattur and Guindy.



To build flood resilience, blue-green infrastructure projects will be deployed around Chennai's water bodies and secured with retaining walls. Civic water channels are also being elevated with chain-link fences to enhance discharge capacity and mitigate urban flooding. Furthermore, municipal corporations across the State will develop people-friendly streets equipped with dedicated cycling paths, green footpaths, improved junctions, modern LED lighting, and safe school zones.







RS 30K-CR PUSH TO MAWS



Rs 29,863 cr

-- MAWS allocation hiked from previous year's Rs 26,678 cr to boost civic infra across Tamil Nadu



Rs 3,108 cr

-- Outlay for 24x7 water supply; ring main pipeline system project targets citywide water grid interconnection by 2030–31