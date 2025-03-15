TN Budget 2025: Growth-oriented, hail industries in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The industrial sector in Coimbatore welcomed efforts by the state government to modernise and sustain global competitiveness by rolling out a slew of initiatives in the state budget towards the growth of the manufacturing sector.

The Southern India Mills Association (SIMA) thanked the state government for the allocation of Rs 30 crore towards modernising old power looms into shuttleless looms as it will help the sector to produce high-value and cost-effective products besides increasing the earnings of weavers.

“Also, establishing automated computerised fabric cutting machines at Rs 50 crore would help MSME garments and made-up segments in Tirupur, Karur, Virudhunagar and Chennai. It would help in fabric realisation by up to ten per cent depending on design; and produce the latest fashion garments and home textile products with better quality, thereby reducing the cost of production substantially and strengthening the competitiveness of small and medium-sized sewing units. Allocation of Rs 15 crores for Tamil Nadu Technical Textile Mission would also encourage the existing textile manufacturers to diversify into technical textiles and encourage new investments,” said SK Sundararaman, chairman of SIMA.

Similarly, CODISSIA welcomed the establishment of a centre for excellence for advanced pump and motor technologies in Coimbatore and semiconductor manufacturing parks.

“The setting of new industrial estates by SIDCO at nine different locations for Rs 366 crore will boost manufacturing in Tamil Nadu,” said M Karthikeyan, president of CODISSIA.

While welcoming the setting up of a Global City in Chennai, Rajesh B Lund, president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Coimbatore, urged the government to establish a similar facility in Coimbatore also.

Mithun Ramdas of Southern India Engg Manufacturers Association (SIEMA) said the budget announcement on the replacement of inefficient pumps worth Rs 675 crore and combined water supply scheme worth over Rs 6,500 crore is expected to spur demand in pump sets and also the foundry industry.