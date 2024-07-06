TN BSP President K Armstrong's mortal remains handed over to family

CHENNAI: After over 24 hours of uncertainty and protests outside the RGGGH by supporters and family members of TN BSP President K Armstrong, his mortal remains were handed over to the family members on Saturday night.

Senior police officers were constantly pacifying the agitators throughout the day to prevent any untoward incidents.

BSP Chief Mayawati is expected to reach Chennai on Sunday to attend the last rites of Armstrong in Perambur.

Tension prevailed in parts of Chennai with more than 200 people protesting and not receiving the body of Bahujan Samaj Party President K Armstrong at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The police and the doctors had a tough time.

With the gruesome murder being highly sensitive and multiple injuries on the face and the neck, the post mortem and other documentation process was taking time but the handover was done as per the norms. The hospital authorities say that the report will be handed over to the police.

The out patient services begun late in multiple departments until the body was handed over by the hospital authorities around 08.30 am.

The rush at the hospital led to a delay in usual services due to the chaos in the hospital premises.

The emergency services were running as usual but the traffic and protestors delayed several ambulances.

The traffic police on the Poonamallee High Road also faced difficulty in managing the congestion as the road usually sees a huge traffic and the protest by the supporters of Armstrong added to the commotion.

The 52-year-old BSP leader was hacked to death by a six-member bike-borne gang near his house in Perambur in Chennai on Friday.