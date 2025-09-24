TN: Bottled drinking water to return to govt buses, to be priced Rs 10/bottle

CHENNAI: The state government is set to reintroduce the sale of bottled drinking water on its transport corporation buses, with tenders already floated to identify suppliers.

Transport Department officials said the scheme would first be rolled out on the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) services before being expanded to other State-run transport corporations based on demand.

According to officials, the SETC currently operates over 1,080 deluxe and air-conditioned express buses, carrying more than one lakh passengers daily. “Many passengers have complained about the lack of safe drinking water during long-distance travel,” an official noted.

In response, the department has decided to provide sealed one-litre bottles of drinking water at a price of Rs10 on these express services in the initial phase. The tender process to select suppliers is under way, and the project is expected to be launched ahead of the Pongal festival.

The name of the bottled water scheme will be announced by the State government at a later date, the officials added.

It may be noted that Amma mineral water sold at Rs 10 per litre at bus stops from 2013 but stopped in 2021 after the Gummidipoondi water plant become malfunctional.