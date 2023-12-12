TN blames CPCL for North Chennai oil mess

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Monday directed the District Collectors of Chennai and Tiruvallur and the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation to monitor the oil spillage mitigation works at Ennore creek on a daily basis till the completion of mitigation and relief works.

"Oil spillage had happened from the premises of CPCL entering into Buckingham canal from guard ponds and storm water drain ponds finally reaching Ennore creek. This had adversely impacted people living in the nearby fishing villages. Field inspection by CS and other officials revealed significant oil deposits in Ennore creek area," read a statement from state government.

"The oil mixed water which entered the houses of several coastal communities had spoiled their personal belongings and adversely impacted their livelihood as the boats were found coated with oil. GCC Commissioner and District Collector of Chennai have been directed to enumerate the number of families affected by oil spillage," it detailed.

Read: Green tribunal forms panel to probe crude oil spill in Ennore

Taking a note of the report of the technical committee, the state government directed CPCL to deploy mitigation works on war footing basis with necessary men and machinery under expert guidance.

CPCL was also asked to ramp up mitigation measures and complete the task at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, the chief secretary Shiv Das Meena chaired a high level committee meeting of the State Oil Spill Crisis Management Group (SOS-CMG) at the Secretariat here.

Senior officials including SK Prabhakar, Supriya Sahu, Sandeep Saxena were also present in the meeting.

Also Read: NGT questions TNPCB over mixing of oil effluents with rainwater in Ennore