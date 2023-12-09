NGT questions TNPCB over mixing of oil effluents with rainwater in Ennore

CHENNAI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has questioned the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) over the mixing of petrochemical effluents in rainwater in Ennore.

The tribunal's southern zone asked whether the pollution control board was aware that effluents could mix with the water and enquired on the measures taken by the district collector and revenue authorities in preventing it. The tribunal further asked why hasn't government constituted an expert panel to assess the situation.

In its response, TNPCB said the petrochemical association informed that there was no leakage and only effluents on the floor level has mixed with rainwater. The board has informed the tribunal that pollution took place upto 500 metres and it would take two days to clean up the mess. The tribunal noted that the statement of TNPCB and Water Resources Department differed since the WRD has informed that the pollution has only taken place only upto five metres.

Tiruvottiyur houses several companies related to the petroleum industry. The rainwater usually drains into the ocean through the estuary in Ennore. The rainwater couldn't mix into the sea due to tumultous waves. This resulted in the water getting pushed back into the dwellings, raising fears of breathing issue as the effluent-mixed water emits a pungent smell.