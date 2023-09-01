TN BJP’s strong focus on booths hints at early polls

CHENNAI: The usually soft-spoken ambience at Kamalalayam was missing on Thursday during a high-level meeting and the mood at the party office was something abuzz, hinting early polls for the Lok Sabha. Going by the grapevine from the state BJP headquarters, party state president K Annamalai had warned the party district presidents to perform or perish.



It looks like the Tamil Nadu BJP unit led by Annamalai has sounded the poll bugle early and he was serious and stern. The BJP leader also picked up a few names of district presidents and senior functionaries for not paying due attention to the booth committees.

Admitting that the booth committee is not efficient in several pockets, he urged the party seniors to ensure that proper karyakarta’s are designated to monitor the booth committees.

“I have the list of inefficient people. Our only goal is to work for the Lotus symbol and ensure the continuity of Modiji as PM,” Annamalai told the participants, said one of the participant who attended the high-level meeting in Chennai.

“Booth Committees should be strengthened across the state. District presidents should take up the work of appointing qualified people for booth committees. Action will be taken against the district presidents who do not pay attention. The seven wings and 21 cells of the party should pay due attention to the booth committees,” Annamalai said.

The former IPS-officer turned politician released the six months roadmap of Tamil Nadu BJP, to effectively handle the poll works.

Apart from this, the state president said that branch committees should be established in every village and the 9-year achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government should be taken door to door to woo voters.

While addressing the meeting, BJP National co-incharge of Tamil Nadu Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy requested all the functionaries to strictly follow the guidelines drafted by the state president Annamalai. He also urged the BJP workers to campaign on the DMK’s misrule and misdeeds.

Senior BJP leaders H Raja, KP Ramalingam, VP Duraisamy, Narayanan Thirupathy, Kanagasabapathy, Karu Nagarajan and others were present during the meeting.