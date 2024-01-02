Begin typing your search...

TN BJP's executive meet to be held in Tiruchy today

This meet gains significance as it comes after AIADMK walking out of the NDA alliance

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 Jan 2024 4:41 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's innaugration of the new terminal building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport, the state executive meeting would be held under BJP state president Annamalai on Tuesday.

Minister of State L. Murugan, former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan, National Women's Wing President Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP's office bearers including State Vice President Karu Nagarajan, General Secretaries KP Muruganandam, Karupu Muruganandam, Pon Balaganapathy, Karthikeyini are likely to take part in the meet.

Acoording to a Daily Thanthi report, strategy for parliamentary election is expected to be discussed in this meeting. This meet gains significance as it comes after AIADMK walking out of the NDA alliance.

Online Desk

