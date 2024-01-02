Trichy holds a special place...: Annamalai opens up on PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit today

TIRUCHY: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day visit to the South, BJP state president for Tamil Nadu, K Annamalai on Tuesday said Trichy holds a 'special place' in the former's heart. On his arrival in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new terminal building of the Trichy airport.

Speaking to ANI ahead of PM Modi's first visit down south since the saffron tsunami in the heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Annamalai said the party has launched a dedicated cleanliness drive across the state, under the Centre's flagship 'Swachh Bharat' campaign, as a way of according him a grand welcome.

"Trichy holds a very special place in PM Modi's heart, which is why we decided to welcome him by engaging in a dedicated cleanliness drive under the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' three days before his arrival to the state," the BJP state chief told ANI on Tuesday.

He added that whenever PM Modi visits Tamil Nadu, he leaves a lasting impression on the people of the state. "Whenever PM Modi visits Tamil Nadu, it has a lasting impact on the people, especially on our karyakartas who draw renewed motivation from him. Today is a special day for our party workers, as they will be able to see PM Modi from up close. Whenever the PM is here, be it for elections or otherwise, he leaves a deep impression on the people," Annamalai added.

While BJP banners dotted the roads ahead of PM Modi's arrival, proper arrangements were made to accord him a rousing reception on his touchdown in Trichy on Tuesday. Apart from preparations for a grand welcome, elaborate security deployments have also been made in the area ahead of PM Modi's visit.

The new terminal building has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1100 crore. The two-level new international terminal has the capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually and about 3,500 during peak hours, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed earlier through an official release.

"The new terminal hosts state-of-the-art amenities and features for passenger convenience," read the PMO statement on Monday. Tiruchirappalli International Airport is the second-largest airport in terms of international passenger traffic after Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

The new terminal building contains 60 check-in counters, 5 Baggage Carousels, 60 Arrival Immigration Counters, and 44 departure emigration counters, the release stated. The design of the new terminal building has been inspired by the cultural vibrancy of Tiruchirappalli.

It would depict art forms from Kolam art to the colours of Srirangam Temple and other theme artworks depicting the connection of India to the rest of the world through its dynamic external facade and splendid interiors, according to the PMO release. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala over two days, on January 2 and 3.