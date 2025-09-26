TN BJP writes to ECI over alleged voter roll irregularities in CM Stalin’s constituency

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP has written to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, alleging large-scale discrepancies in the electoral rolls of Kolathur Assembly Constituency (No. 13), represented by Chief Minister MK Stalin, and urged immediate verification and deletion of over 19,000 alleged fake voters.

In an email complaint sent on Friday, BJP State Spokesperson ANS Prasad claimed that an algorithmic analysis of voter data and media reports had revealed serious anomalies in the Kolathur rolls. According to the complaint, 19,476 entries were found to be doubtful, 4,379 were identified as duplicate registrations, and 9,133 were linked to fictitious or invalid addresses. Another 5,964 voters were said to be registered across unrelated households, raising concerns of fraudulent entries.

Citing violations of Sections 16, 17, and 18 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, Prasad urged the Election Commission to order an independent audit, issue public notices under Rule 21A of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and remove all ineligible entries after verification. He also sought a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) at the booth level and disciplinary action against any officials found negligent.

Prasad referenced the BJP’s report Ghuspaithiya Vote Bank Se Vote Chori (August 12, 2025), which highlighted similar irregularities nationwide. He requested the ECI to acknowledge the complaint within seven days and share an action-taken report within 30 days.