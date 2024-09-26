TN BJP flays CM Stalin over his 'rousing welcome' for Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: State BJP unit on Thursday flayed Chief Minister MK Stalin over his 'rousing welcome' for former minister V Senthilbalaji.

BJP Mahila Morcha president and Coimbatore (South) MLA, Vanathi Srinivasan said it is a shame that chief minister MK Stalin, who accused Senthilbalaji of corruption, welcomed him today.

Did the corrupt person who was in AIADMK become a saint when he joined DMK?, she questioned in a statement.

"The ruling DMK is celebrating Senthil Balaji's release as if he was a saint and went to prison after fighting for the nation. The Court did not acquit Balaji. Only bail has been granted with various restrictions.

Senthilbalaji, who is out on conditional bail, should not be reinstated as minister in Stalin's Cabinet, " she said.

"Stalin, himself proving that he is the epitome of contradictions. Shame on you Stalin for celebrating a corrupt criminal who admitted to taking bribes to get a government job, " Vanathi said.

Former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also criticised the gesture of CM Stalin and said it is funny to praise Senthilbalaji, who was arrested in the corruption case.

"This is just a conditional bail, not acquittal. Why are the INDI Alliance celebrating this?

Senthilbalaji was sued by the then Opposition leader M K Stalin. But, he became a martyr when he joined the DMK," Tamilisai said in a statement.

Meanwhile, State BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad took a dig at the ruling DMK for attempting to ban the RSS rally and public meetings in the state.

In a statement, Prasad said Tamil Nadu government's attempt is a blatant violation of the Constitution of India and democratic principles of India.

Prasad urged the Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene in the issue and uphold democratic principles by permitting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to hold rallies and public meetings across the state on October 6.