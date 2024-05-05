TN BJP demands CBI probe into Congress leaders mysterious death

CHENNAI: State BJP unit on Sunday urged the ruling DMK government to transfer the probe of Tirunelveli district Congress functionary KPK Jayakumar Dhanasingh's mysterious death to the CBI.

According to the Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad, if the DMK-controlled police investigates the mysterious murder case of Tirunelveli district Congress functionary KPK Jayakumar Dhanasingh, it will not be able to bring out the facts and therefore, the murder case probe should be ordered to be transferred to the CBI.

"The question arises in the minds of all the people of Tamil Nadu as to why the police showed indifference despite the complaint of the district president of the Congress party, which is an ally of the ruling DMK. The slain Jayakumar was kidnapped and murdered a few days later. His wife filed a complaint with the police. The lack of action even after that raises various doubts, " Prasad said in a statement.

Accusing the DMK, the saffron party leader said whenever DMK comes to power, the drug peddlers and criminals involved in murder, robbery, sexual assault will become close to the DMK rulers.

"The brutal murder of a Congress leader Jayakumar shows the extent to which law and order has deteriorated in Tamil Nadu. If these kinds of violences are not suppressed with an iron fist, law and order in Tamil Nadu will completely deteriorate. No one's life is safe, " he noted.

The BJP leader also raised doubts about the connection between the slain functionary and the Congress leaders and candidates of Lok Sabha elections and urged the CBI to probe the matter and find out the truth behind the mystery.