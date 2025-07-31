TN BJP chief Nainar visits Kavin’s family

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday visited the family of Kavin, a Dalit youth allegedly murdered over an inter-caste relationship in Tirunelveli district.

Expressing grief, Nainar Nagenthran said, “I met the grieving family of Thambi Kavin, who was brutally killed in the name of caste. Words cannot console their pain. May the Almighty grant them strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

Condemning the incident, he added, “In a country that upholds the values of brotherhood, such caste-based crimes are deplorable and must be strongly denounced. Justice must be ensured for Kavin.”