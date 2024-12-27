TN BJP chief Annamalai whips himself to condemn Anna University sexual assault

CHENNAI: Clad in a green dhoti, BJP Tamil Nadu unit president K Annamalai whipped himself six times on Friday, protesting the Anna University sexual assault case.

Annamalai held this protest in front of his house in Coimbatore. As he was whipping himself, the party cadre gathered in front of his house chanted “Vetrivel, Veeravel”.

Earlier, he vowed not to wear footwear till DMK government is removed from power. He also announced the whipping to condemn the assault of a second-year engineering student.