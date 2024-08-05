TN BJP chief Annamalai to take fishers’ representatives to meet EAM Jaishankar in Delhi on Aug 5

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai is all set to take representatives from fishermen fraternity along with him to Delhi to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday.

According to Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters, insiders, Annamalai, would fly to the national capital on Monday, August 5 along with fishermen representatives from the state.

“During his Delhi visit, Annamalai will meet External Affairs Minister Jaishankar with fishermen representatives and submit a memorandum seeking immediate solution for the ongoing fishermen issue with India’s border country Sri Lanka,” informed insiders.

“While the External Affairs Ministry summoned Sri Lanka’s acting High Commissioner and registered a strong condemnation, Annamalai’s Delhi visit would also insist on putting more pressure from Tamil Nadu and from the party (BJP),” a senior leader told DT Next.

Elaborating on this, the senior leader opined that Annamalai’s move to take fishermen representatives to Delhi would further politicise the issue as the saffron party’s ideological rival, the ruling DMK is doing nothing politically. He also would get political mileage through this burning livelihood issue of Tamil fishermen, the leader said.

Fishermen representatives from Kanniyakumari, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Nagapattinam would accompany Annamalai during his Delhi visit.

It may be noted that fishermen associations in Rameswaram have boycotted all commercial fishing activities and launched an indefinite strike.