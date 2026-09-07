TN Assembly: Vijay targets DMK over MISA, ‘party fund’ and corruption allegations

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday hit out at the DMK during his reply in the Assembly, accusing the party of repeatedly invoking the MISA period (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) and alleging corruption in the previous regime.
Vijay recalled poet Kannadasan’s criticism of the DMK, saying the poet had described the party as one accustomed to “speaking lies, taking money and carrying bags”.
Referring to three files on his table, Vijay said DMK members had asked him to open them and offered to read out details sent by the Enforcement Directorate during the previous government. He also claimed that the commission of inquiry report had brought several irregularities to light.
Responding to remarks by a DMK member about “breaking bones”, Vijay asked whether the member was an orthopaedic doctor. He also criticised another remark that those who did not vote for the DMK would not have a good death, saying such statements were among the reasons the party was now sitting in the Opposition.
Vijay further alleged that commissions had been collected in instalments, comparing the alleged practice to paying a loan through EMIs. He claimed that the inquiry commission report had mentioned allegations of forced commission collection in tenders and referred to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in this context.
On allegations concerning party funds, Vijay said the DMK had a habit of demanding evidence while keeping the evidence itself nearby. Referring to his earlier mention of “party fund”, he said the Enforcement Directorate had itself referred to party funds in its report.