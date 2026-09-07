TN Assembly: Vijay targets DMK over MISA, ‘party fund’ and corruption allegations

Vijay recalled poet Kannadasan’s criticism of the DMK, saying the poet had described the party as one accustomed to “speaking lies, taking money and carrying bags”.

Referring to three files on his table, Vijay said DMK members had asked him to open them and offered to read out details sent by the Enforcement Directorate during the previous government. He also claimed that the commission of inquiry report had brought several irregularities to light.

Responding to remarks by a DMK member about “breaking bones”, Vijay asked whether the member was an orthopaedic doctor. He also criticised another remark that those who did not vote for the DMK would not have a good death, saying such statements were among the reasons the party was now sitting in the Opposition.