‘Don’t force us to open the files’: CM Vijay warns DMK in Assembly

Responding to the DMK MLA, Chief Minister Vijay rose to speak and said he had initially decided not to raise the issue.

“I did not want to say this. But the Opposition keeps asking for evidence. A week ago, the Finance Minister said that the files relating to inquiries into three departments were on my table,” Vijay said.

He said the Finance Minister had not made the statement casually and that the files were indeed on his table.

“All those files contain evidence. Don’t force us to open them. Everything will be released properly at the appropriate time,” Vijay said.

He added that his government would decide when, what and how to present the information before the people.

“I will speak. It is not that I cannot speak. At least something good should happen for some people in the by-election,” he said, without elaborating further.