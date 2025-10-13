TN Assembly to begin four-day session from Oct 14, additional grants on agenda

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu legislature will begin its assembly sessions on October 14, 2025, for four days, said Speaker M Appavu after discussing it with the investigative committee in a meeting held today. The meeting, aimed at determining the number of days the session would be held, was attended by members of both the ruling and opposition parties.

In a conversation with reporters after the meeting, Appavu said, “The Tamil Nadu Assembly will meet tomorrow. On the first day, condolences will be expressed for those who died in the tragic incident in Karur, and for the late former Nagaland Governor L Ganesan, senior Communist Party of India leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, and IAS officer Beela Venkatesan. Subsequently, a resolution will be passed expressing condolences for the death of Valparai member Amul Kandasamy. Tomorrow's meeting will then be adjourned.”

The assembly session will continue for three days on October 15, 16, and 17. During this time, grant requests for the additional expenditure for the year 2025-2026 will be presented. Each day, the session will begin at 9.30 am with the question hour, followed by discussions on the grant requests. On the last day, responses will be given to the discussions on the grant requests for the additional expenditure for 2025-2026,” he concluded.