TN Assembly: Sparks fly as treasury, Oppn benches cross swords over Sathanur and Chembarambakkam water discharge

CHENNAI: The State Assembly on Tuesday witnessed an animated argument between the treasury and opposition benches over the release of water from the Sathanur reservoir following the heavy downpour triggered by Cyclone Fengal in the first week of December.

Also Read: Cyclone Fengal: Water inflow into Chembarambakkam lake rises by 19 ft

Chief Minister MK Stalin retorted to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, who had charged that water was released from the Sathanur dam without issuing a proper alert. He stated that the government machinery had issued five alerts and released the water gradually. He also recalled how the AIADMK regime discharged water from Chembarambakkam lake “without issuing an alert,” which led to the death of over 240 people.

Defending his government, Palaniswami denied the claim that water discharge from Chembarambakkam Lake had caused the 2015 floods. He explained that the lake had a discharge capacity of around 29,000 cusecs, whereas the water carriage capacity of the Adyar River was around 1,00,000 cusecs. “Since the city received heavy rainfall, bringing copious amounts of rainwater into the Adyar River, it resulted in the flood,” he said, dismissing the treasury bench’s charges.

Palaniswami stated that over 1.60 lakh cusecs had been discharged from the Sathanur reservoir during the early hours of December 2 without issuing a proper alert, causing significant damage to crops and properties of people living downstream of the reservoir. He argued that if precautionary measures had been taken by issuing an appropriate alert, the government could have averted major damage in the northern districts.

Reacting sharply, the CM reiterated that the government had taken all precautionary measures and issued alerts before releasing the water. He again recalled the 2015 floods in Chennai and noted that the AIADMK government released water from Chembarambakkam “without issuing an alert.”

Stalin also referred to the CAG report, which was tabled in the State Assembly in 2018, pointing out that the report clearly stated it was a “man-made” disaster. “The problem was getting permission (from the then CM Jayalalithaa). So, the officials released the water without issuing an alert. Everyone is well aware about it,” said Stalin, countering Palaniswami.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, and HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu also joined the debate, criticising the AIADMK regime for the 2015 floods. Subramanian even challenged Palaniswami to inspect the Adyar River with experts to assess its carrying capacity. However, the tense moment subsided when Duraimurugan intervened, explaining and urging the opposition to move on to the next issue.