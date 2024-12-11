TN Assembly: Skull cap sporting MLA Abdul Samad bats for Hindu pilgrims to Rameswaram

CHENNAI: The Assembly session on Tuesday witnessed proof of why people call the State a case study for secularism and communal harmony.

A legislative member wearing a skull cap as part of his religious identity, MMK MLA from Manapparai Abdul Samad who won the seat representing DMK, advocated for the rights of his Hindu brethren with pleasure in the House. Abdul Samad, an MLA hailing from the Muslim community, voiced for the rights of Hindu pilgrims travelling to Rameswaram, an abode of Lord Ram.

Sporting a beard and skull cap, he raised the issue during the Question Hour, "Everyone knows how important Rameswaram is for Hindus. A lot of people from my constituency visit Rameswaram. So, please consider a direct bus from Manapparai to Rameswaram via Palakurichi and Pudukottai."

State Transport Minister SS Sivasankar initially appeared reluctant to heed his demand, saying enough buses were plying on the route. Moments later, the minister responded in the affirmative and hailed the (skull) cap and beard-sporting member demanding better facilities for a Hindu pilgrimage. The government will definitely explore the requirement, the minister added. Apparently, a skull cap and beard as signs of communal harmony persuaded the minister to oblige in the House.