TN Assembly session to begin on October 14

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker M Appavu on Tuesday announced that the next session of the House will convene on October 14 at the Assembly Hall in the State Secretariat.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat, the Speaker said the sitting will begin at 9.30 am. On that day, the House will adopt a condolence motion for Valparai MLA Amul Kandasamy and others. The additional expenditure demands for grants will also be placed before the Assembly. Prior to the session, the Business Advisory Committee will meet to finalise and announce the schedule.

According to sources, the sitting is expected to last three days. With political parties, including the ruling DMK, commencing outreach programmes ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the session is likely to witness heated exchanges. The principal opposition AIADMK and the BJP are expected to raise issues related to law and order and the ruling party’s pending poll promises. The recent developments within the PMK, which remains divided, are also expected to figure in the House.

Chief Minister M K Stalin is likely to use the occasion to make announcements in the run-up to the elections.