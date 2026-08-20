TN Assembly: Ration rice cure for diabetes or mere cattle feed, ‘health’ debate rocks House

However, KA Sengottaiyan, former AIADMK leader and present Floor Leader, was caught on the wrong foot for claiming that the PDS-supplied food is fit only for cattle, as the opposition objected, saying it demeans the people reliant on the supply.

DMK member MRK Panneerselvam said that party MLA K N Nehru also consumed ration rice, as it helped reduce his blood sugar levels.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition KN Nehru said he was consuming ration rice on his doctor's advice. He added that he was not the only one and that many diabetic patients consumed ration rice.