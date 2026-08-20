TN Assembly: Ration rice cure for diabetes or mere cattle feed, ‘health’ debate rocks House

CHENNAI: For a change, the ruling and opposition resorted to 'healthy' debate on Thursday in TN Assembly, even though it was more about how ration rice could be a good cure for diabetes, as claimed by former minister KN Nehru.
However, KA Sengottaiyan, former AIADMK leader and present Floor Leader, was caught on the wrong foot for claiming that the PDS-supplied food is fit only for cattle, as the opposition objected, saying it demeans the people reliant on the supply.
DMK member MRK Panneerselvam said that party MLA K N Nehru also consumed ration rice, as it helped reduce his blood sugar levels.
Deputy Leader of the Opposition KN Nehru said he was consuming ration rice on his doctor's advice. He added that he was not the only one and that many diabetic patients consumed ration rice.
Intervening in the debate, Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna said that during the Agricultural Budget debate, DMK MLA MRK Panneerselvam had said that his party MLA Nehru owned 1,000 acres of land for farming, but now claimed that Nehru was consuming ration rice as a person belonging to the poorest section.
Replying to the minister, Nehru said it did not matter how many acres of land a person owned, as one could eat only as much as one could consume. He said he was engaged in farming for the benefit of others, including minister Aadhav.