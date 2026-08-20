DMK graft files will be out at right time, wait: CM Vijay

Participating in the debate on demands for grants for the Water Resources, Rural Development, and Tourism departments, DMK MLA I Periyasamy pointed out that eight lakh beneficiaries had been identified for the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam Scheme during his party’s tenure.

Countering the DMK legislator, Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources D Anand alleged that large-scale irregularities had marred the beneficiary selection process, claiming that housing units were allocated to individuals who already owned homes. The DMK member maintained that despite minor discrepancies, the previous regime had ensured the scheme was not halted.