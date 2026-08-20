DMK graft files will be out at right time, wait: CM Vijay

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday declared in the Assembly that audit reports uncovering widespread corruption in three major schemes implemented during the previous DMK regime would be made public at an appropriate time.
Participating in the debate on demands for grants for the Water Resources, Rural Development, and Tourism departments, DMK MLA I Periyasamy pointed out that eight lakh beneficiaries had been identified for the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam Scheme during his party’s tenure.
Countering the DMK legislator, Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources D Anand alleged that large-scale irregularities had marred the beneficiary selection process, claiming that housing units were allocated to individuals who already owned homes. The DMK member maintained that despite minor discrepancies, the previous regime had ensured the scheme was not halted.
Intervening in the debate, School Education Minister Rajmohan remarked, "When we present evidence of graft during the DMK tenure, Opposition members deflect. I wonder how they will react when the Chief Minister himself unveils the ultimate proof in his possession."
As DMK legislators continued to demand documentary proof, Chief Minister Vijay stepped in, noting he had initially refrained from speaking on the matter. "Since Opposition members are demanding evidence, I must clarify. A week ago, the Finance Minister noted that audit files of three departments were placed on my table. That was no casual remark. Every charge is backed by solid evidence. Do not compel me to release them immediately. The files will be revealed at the right time," Vijay asserted.
Taking a dig at the Opposition, the Chief Minister added, "We approached the electorate with sincerity and humility, and they rewarded us with this mandate. I will speak out when required. At least let some good come out of it during the upcoming bypolls (to seven Assembly constituencies)."