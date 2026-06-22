TN Assembly: No mocking of fellow legislators in House, warns Speaker Prabhakar

Making a statement in the Assembly, the Speaker referred to incidents that allegedly took place during Friday's session and said certain members had mocked others through their facial expressions while debates were under way. "Some members made inappropriate facial expressions directed at fellow legislators.

Videos of such conduct have gone viral on social media platforms. Such behaviour is unbecoming of members and lowers the dignity of this prestigious House," Prabhakar said. The Speaker stressed that all members, irrespective of party affiliation, were expected to maintain decorum and uphold the traditions and dignity of the Assembly.