TN Assembly: No mocking of fellow legislators in House, warns Speaker Prabhakar

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar on Monday cautioned members against using inappropriate facial expressions to mock fellow legislators during House proceedings, warning that strict action would be taken if such behaviour continued.
Making a statement in the Assembly, the Speaker referred to incidents that allegedly took place during Friday's session and said certain members had mocked others through their facial expressions while debates were under way. "Some members made inappropriate facial expressions directed at fellow legislators.
Videos of such conduct have gone viral on social media platforms. Such behaviour is unbecoming of members and lowers the dignity of this prestigious House," Prabhakar said. The Speaker stressed that all members, irrespective of party affiliation, were expected to maintain decorum and uphold the traditions and dignity of the Assembly.
"The Assembly is a respected democratic institution. Members should refrain from any conduct that may bring disrepute to the House or undermine its dignity," he said. Issuing a stern warning, Prabhakar said he would not hesitate to initiate appropriate action against members if such incidents were repeated in future sessions.
"If these actions continue, strict action will be taken in accordance with the rules and procedures of the Assembly," he warned.