DMK boycotts MLAs’ training session; Speaker calls it ‘Vijay model government’

Addressing the gathering, Speaker Prabhakar said the sessions were intended to guide legislators on “what can be spoken in the Assembly, what should be avoided and how debates must be conducted.”

In remarks carrying clear political significance, he described the present administration as a “Vijay Model Government” and said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had proved his political strength decisively in the electoral arena.

Recalling his maiden Assembly speech in 1980, Prabhakar narrated how former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran had intervened to defend the spirit of his remarks during a contentious debate, stressing the importance of restraint, language and parliamentary decorum in legislative proceedings.

The sessions began at 10.30 am on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday.