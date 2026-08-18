Hydrocarbon project: TN govt won't allow projects negatively impacting people, says Minister VK Rajeev

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Environment and Climate Change Minister V K Rajeev on Tuesday assured the Assembly that the state government under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will not allow any projects that negatively impact the people or harm the environment.
Allaying the apprehensions of the members over the proposed hydrocarbon project in the state, the Minister said any project that detrimentally impacts the livelihoods of fishermen or harms the environment would not be allowed in the state.
Responding to a "call attention" motion brought by the legislature party members in the House on the proposed hydrocarbon project, the minister clarified that permission for previous hydrocarbon wells in the region were granted during both DMK (three wells) and AIADMK (one well) administrations.
The Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited has proposed drilling four additional developmental wells in the existing offshore area. The project has received 'Terms of Reference' from the central government and is currently under review by the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority following an application submitted earlier this year, he said.
Earlier, the members raised concern about the proposed project by HOEC to drill four new hydrocarbon wells in the sea near Parangipettai, and said the move would adversely impact the environment in the Chidambaram constituency.
They said the drilling posed a severe threat to marine life, local fishing livelihoods, and agricultural lands due to the risk of saltwater intrusion. Also, they highlighted the proximity to the ecologically sensitive Pichavaram mangroves. PTI JSP SNR JSP ROH