Uproar in Assembly as Minister omits 'Kalaignar' when mentioning Karunanidhi; CM Vijay says sorry

"The members of this Assembly should also follow the dignity and conventions defined by our leaders," Panneerselvam said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay intervened and apologised for his Cabinet colleague's remarks before making a statement under Rule 110.

"It was wrong for the Minister to mention your leader's name. I am sorry," the Chief Minister said.

However, the issue triggered another uproar when Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Ramesh made remarks about the Leader of the Opposition.