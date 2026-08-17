Uproar in Assembly as Minister omits 'Kalaignar' when mentioning Karunanidhi; CM Vijay says sorry

CHENNAI: An issue concerning the dignity and protocol of the Assembly came to the fore on Monday after Forest Minister RV Ranjithkumar referred to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi by his name during the debate on the demands for grants for the Health and Revenue departments.
An unwritten convention has been followed in the Assembly that former Chief Ministers, including M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, are referred to with due respect rather than by their names.
The DMK strongly objected to the Minister's remarks. Intervening in the debate, former Chief Minister and DMK MLA O Panneerselvam recalled that during the AIADMK regime, then Chief Minister MG Ramachandran had warned a ruling party member for referring to former Chief Minister Karunanidhi by his name.
"The members of this Assembly should also follow the dignity and conventions defined by our leaders," Panneerselvam said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay intervened and apologised for his Cabinet colleague's remarks before making a statement under Rule 110.
"It was wrong for the Minister to mention your leader's name. I am sorry," the Chief Minister said.
However, the issue triggered another uproar when Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister Ramesh made remarks about the Leader of the Opposition.
He said the former Chief Minister should give lessons about the dignity of the Assembly to the Leader of the Opposition, who is remaining seated whenever the Chief Minister entered the House.
The remarks led to strong protests from the DMK members. Former Minister KN Nehru intervened and said the same convention had been followed in the previous Assembly as well. Hence, there was no need to lecture the Leader of the Opposition on Assembly dignity, he said.
Leader of the House KA Sengottaiyan intervened and urged the Speaker to put an end to the political exchanges between the members.
Following the intervention, TVK member Balamurugan commenced his speech on the demands for grants.