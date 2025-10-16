TN Assembly Day 3: AIADMK protests kidney racket with ‘Let Kidneys Be Safe’ badges

CHENNAI: The alleged kidney racket across Tamil Nadu took centre stage in the Assembly on Thursday, with AIADMK members wearing badges that read “Let Kidneys Be Safe” and raising a motion on the issue.

The Opposition members also wore black armbands in protest, targeting the DMK government over both the kidney racket allegations and the Karur stampede incident.

The ongoing four-day Assembly session, which began on October 14, has already witnessed heated exchanges and multiple walkouts.