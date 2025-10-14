TN Assembly adopts condolence resolution for Karur stampede victims, political leaders

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) on Tuesday adopted a condolence resolution mourning the loss of lives in the tragic stampede at Karur during the rally of actor and TVK president Vijay on September 27. The House also observed a moment of silence to pay homage to the 41 victims of the unfortunate incident.

Presiding over the proceedings, Speaker M Appavu recalled that Chief Minister M K Stalin had rushed to Karur immediately after learning about the tragedy, met the bereaved families in person, and announced financial assistance for the victims’ kin.

In addition to the Karur victims, the House adopted condolence resolutions mourning the demise of several distinguished leaders and public servants, including former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, veteran CPI leader Sudhakar Reddy, and IAS officer Beela Venkatesan. The Assembly also paid homage to AIADMK legislator T K Amul Kandasamy and former legislators S Puratchimani, S Gunasekaran, V C Govindasamy, O S Amarnath, A Arivalagan, Durai Anbarasan (alias Ramalingam), M A Khaleelur Rahman, and R Chinnasamy.

The Speaker expressed the House’s collective condolences to the bereaved families and led members in observing a two-minute silence as a mark of respect. The proceedings were adjourned for the day, with the session scheduled to resume on Wednesday (October 15).

Highlights:

1. The session commenced at 9.30 a.m. and concluded at 9.42 a.m.

2. Senior AIADMK leader and Gobichettipalayam MLA K A Sengottaiyan entered the House through the Speaker’s chamber, deviating from the usual route.

3. Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was absent.

4. Opposition Leader and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met DMK general secretary and senior minister Duraimurugan inside the Assembly premises to enquire about his health.

5. Amid internal rifts, PMK MLAs from the Anbumani faction, who had petitioned for the replacement of party legislature leader G K Mani, staged a sudden sit-in protest within the Assembly complex.

6. For the first time, photographs of deceased leaders and victims were displayed on the Assembly’s digital screens during the condolence tribute.

7. Chief Minister Stalin arrived at the Assembly half an hour before the session commenced.

8. AIADMK MLAs, led by EPS, held discussions ahead of the next day’s proceedings to finalise issues to be raised in the House.