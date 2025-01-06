TN Assembly 2025: Can’t bypass Constitution’s mandate, DMK govt uses row to divert attention, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday alleged that the ruling DMK is attempting to divert public attention from its administrative failures by creating an unnecessary row over the playing of the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu and the national anthem before and after the Governor's address.

In a strongly worded statement, Annamalai asserted that the DMK government has refused to play the national anthem after the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, despite Governor R N Ravi's request.

He argued that this move is an apparent attempt to shift the focus away from the government's failures, particularly with regard to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Annamalai also delved into the history of the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, pointing out that it was declared the State anthem in 1970 by the then-Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

"However, it was only in 1991, during the tenure of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, that the State anthem was played before the Governor's address, along with the national anthem," he said in a statement.

The State BJP president cited the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which mandates playing the national anthem during the arrival and departure of the Governor at formal government functions.

He emphasised that the DMK government's refusal to comply with this protocol is a deliberate attempt to undermine the dignity of the office of the Governor.

Annamalai also demanded that the DMK government focus on providing justice to Anna University sexual assault victim, rather than trying to divert attention from its administrative failures.

He accused the ruling party of adopting a diversionary tactic to shift the spotlight away from its inability to govern the State effectively.