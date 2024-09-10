TN: Applications open for free competitive exam coaching from today; check details

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu candidates have been called to apply for free coaching for the preparation of competitive exams from Tuesday till September 24. The coaching under the State government will be held for six months for the selected candidates.

The competitive examinations coaching centre (CECC) in the city have requested the candidates to apply for the coaching www.cecc.in or email to ceccchennai@gmail.com.

Free coaching will begin from the second week of October at the premises of the higher education institutions in Old Washermenpet and Chepauk. The classes for six months will be held between 2 pm to 5 pm on the weekdays for a period of six months.

CECC imparts free coaching for aspirants aiming to excel in competitive exams such as; Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) group 2 and group 4, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) among others. The eligibility criteria for candidates to apply are that the applicants must be above 18 years old and must have cleared Class 10.