TN announces 15-day summer vacation for anganwadi centres amid heatwave 

CHENNAI: The state government has declared a 15-day summer vacation for anganwadi centres from May 11 to 25, based on a request from the Director and Group Director of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), to protect children from the ongoing extreme heat conditions.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, approval has also been given to distribute 750 grams of nutritious mix (50 grams per day for 15 days) to the children prior to the vacation so they can consume it at home during the break.

Previously, as per government policy, an order was issued on April 10, 2018, to ensure the functioning of anganwadi centres throughout the year. Later, a government order dated March 15, 2024, stated that summer vacation would be granted to anganwadi centres for 15 days from May 8 to May 22. It also permitted the distribution of 750 grams of nutritious mix (50 grams per day for 15 days) to children aged 2 to 6 enrolled in preschool education, before the vacation begins.

This year, following a fresh request from the Director and Group Director of ICDS, the government reviewed the situation and, prioritising children’s safety during the peak summer, revoked the earlier 2018 directive. The break has now been rescheduled from May 11 to May 25.