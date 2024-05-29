TN and Pondy Bar council condemns PM's economic advisory board member for criticising judges taking long vacations

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry condemned the recent statement of Sanjeev Sanyal, member of the economic advisory council to the Prime Minister, criticizing judiciary for its long vacation.

The press note released on Wednesday stated that in a global summit conducted by a private channel, Sanjeev Sanyal, termed the Indian judicial system as a medieval era institution, where 50 million cases are stuck in the system.

He added that the present judicial system is completely absurd with judges going on summer vcations, winter vacations, Dussehra vacations, said the press note.

The statement made by Sanjeev Sanyal are unbalanced and intemperate opinions which do not deserve to be taken seriously, read the press note.

Those who have an acquaintance with the Court system will know that judges, from the sub- ordinate judiciary to the Supreme Court, work long hours and are burdened with cumbersome administrative tasks which require them to stay in Courts beyond Court hours, said the press note.

Judges are handling more than twice the optimal workload of cases qua the population as there is only 21 judges per 10 lakh litigants, the press note stated.

The Bar Council also criticised the State for alloting shoe-stringing budgets for infrastructural development, which makes the working conditions of the district judiciary, deplorable.