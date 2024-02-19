TN allocates Rs 12,000 crore for Metro Rail Phase 2

CHENNAI: For the undergoing Phase II Metro Rail construction, the Tamil Nadu government has allotted an additional Rs 12,000 crore for the year 2024-25.

The second phase of the project is being constructed for 119 km at an estimated Rs 63,246 crore. However, for phase II, being constructed in corridors 3, 4, and 5, the first elevated stretch from Poonamalle to Kodambakkam is planned to be commissioned in December 2025.

Currently, through the phase I and extension project by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), an average of three lakh passengers has been recorded to travel per day. And, the numbers have been surging in 2023 and are estimated to cross one crore.

In the case of Metro Rail construction in Coimbatore and Madurai, the detailed project report for the two districts have already being prepared. Further, in Coimbatore, the Metro Rail along Avinashi and Sathyamangalam road is estimated at the cost of 10,740 crore.

And, in Madurai connecting Thirumangalam and Othakkadai, the construction is being planned at the cost of Rs 11, 368 crore.

Meanwhile, for equity sharing, Chief Minister MK Stalin had recently written to the Union government regarding the delay in the approval for the Metro Rail project in the State.

CM urged the PM to approve the project under the 50 percent joint venture of both State and Union governments.

Furthermore, during the Budget session, it was announced that the detailed project report has been prepared for extending the Metro Rail from Chennai Airport till Kalaignar Centenary bus terminus in Kilambakkam is being planned at the cost of Rs 4,625 crore.

Also, a DPR will be prepared for extending the routes from Koyambedu to Avadi and Poonamalle to Parandur, in the next phase.

Meanwhile, through a special purpose vehicle to be created by a joint venture between CMRL and TN Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), a 27-storied building spanning 10 lakh sq ft is planned to be constructed opposite Chennai Central Railway station at the cost of Rs 688 crore.