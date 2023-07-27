TN aims to lead in EV manufacturing: Official

CHENNAI: TN is one of the early movers in the EV space domain with over 50 per cent of such vehicles sold made in the state, said Thiru Srinivasan, senior advisor, EV Sector, FaMe TN – Department of MSME, TN.

In his special address at the EV Summit organised by the Tamil Nadu Technology Development and Promotion Centre of CII here on Wednesday, he said “It is now a logical step for companies to establish cell manufacturing units with one of the four companies committed to invest in Chennai while the other three are investing just across the borders of the state. The Government is also creating a comprehensive EV sector roadmap with the aim to compete with the world and not within India.”

“We encourage industries to come together for building and supporting the EV sector. A Government Facilitation Centre (GFC) is being shortly launched in Coimbatore in association with 25 companies who have come together. Another GFC is setting up a Vehicle Testing Facility for which the location is being identified. The third is the manufacturing of battery cells with support labs around it and the last GFC is on Telematics,” Srinivasan added.

“Critical resources like Lithium, will be mined from deep sea and asteroids also as they have an abundance of rich minerals critical for cell manufacturing. India in the recent past has announced 5.9 mn tonnes of Lithium deposits in the J&K region,” said Shankar Venugopal, VP-head – Tech, IP and Technical Capability Building, M&M, in his address.