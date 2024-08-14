TN Agriculture minister tells officials to prepare crop cultivation plan at village level

CHENNAI: State Minister for Agriculture - Farmers' Welfare, MRK Panneerselvam on Wednesday instructed the officials to prepare a crop cultivation plan at the village level and make all arrangements to supply the required inputs to the farmers in a timely manner.

During the review meeting at the State Secretariat, Minister Panneerselvam stressed that early detection of pest and disease attacks and directed the officials to take appropriate measures immediately.

"To increase food grain production, all measures should be taken. The cultivation and production targets given to the districts should be fully achieved. All advanced technologies should be adopted to increase crop-wise production capacity and modern techniques should be shown to the farmers through practical demonstrations of the "One Village-One Crop" scheme, " he said.

On her part, Agricultural Production Commissioner Apoorva directed the officials to ensure village-level demonstrations for creating more awareness over organic farming.

"Under the "Chief Minister's Mannuyir Kaathu Mannuyir Kappom" scheme, we should distribute the green grass seeds at the right time and monitor the sowing, increase the cultivation area and production of pulses such as Toor and Chickpeas and take all measures to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses production," she noted.