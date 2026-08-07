TN Agri Budget 2026: Water security package to enhance rain-fed irrigation

CHENNAI: Strengthening irrigation infrastructure and promoting sustainable water management, the State government on Thursday unveiled a comprehensive package to create new farm ponds, develop irrigation sources and expand the use of solar-powered pump sets, with the twin objective of improving water security and bringing more rain-fed land under cultivation.
Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture-Farmers' Welfare Minister Vinoth said the initiatives are designed to augment irrigation, conserve groundwater and reduce farmers' dependence on conventional energy sources.
As part of the package, 500 new farm ponds will be created in farmers' fields with a 100 per cent subsidy to harvest rainwater and improve groundwater recharge. In addition, 500 existing farm ponds will be desilted with a 75 per cent subsidy using machinery of the Agricultural Engineering Department. The government has earmarked Rs 8.50 crore for the scheme during 2026-27.
To expand irrigated agriculture, the government will also support the creation of borewells and tube wells for 500 farmers owning land in safe firkas without assured irrigation. Small, marginal and women farmers will receive a 60 per cent back-ended subsidy, subject to a ceiling of Rs 1.20 lakh per well, while other farmers will be eligible for a 50 per cent subsidy, capped at Rs 1 lakh. The scheme, with an outlay of Rs 6 crore, will be integrated with the existing solar pump set and micro-irrigation programmes.
Further, 1,000 farmers having water sources but lacking electricity connections will receive subsidised standalone solar-powered pump sets under a scheme with an allocation of Rs 23.06 crore.
Vinoth said the integrated package would improve irrigation coverage, promote efficient water use, encourage renewable energy adoption and strengthen climate resilience in Tamil Nadu's agriculture sector.