TN Agri Budget 2026: Water security package to enhance rain-fed irrigation

To expand irrigated agriculture, the government will also support the creation of borewells and tube wells for 500 farmers owning land in safe firkas without assured irrigation. Small, marginal and women farmers will receive a 60 per cent back-ended subsidy, subject to a ceiling of Rs 1.20 lakh per well, while other farmers will be eligible for a 50 per cent subsidy, capped at Rs 1 lakh. The scheme, with an outlay of Rs 6 crore, will be integrated with the existing solar pump set and micro-irrigation programmes.

Further, 1,000 farmers having water sources but lacking electricity connections will receive subsidised standalone solar-powered pump sets under a scheme with an allocation of Rs 23.06 crore.

Vinoth said the integrated package would improve irrigation coverage, promote efficient water use, encourage renewable energy adoption and strengthen climate resilience in Tamil Nadu's agriculture sector.