TN Agri Budget 2026 | Vetri Illatharasi Veetu Thottam: Home gardens, microgreens to get govt push under urban nutrition drive

Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture-Farmers’ Welfare Minister Vinoth said the ‘Vetri Illatharasi Veetu Thottam’ scheme would be launched with an allocation of Rs 10 crore to encourage families to cultivate vegetables, fruits and medicinal plants at home.

Under the initiative, beneficiaries will be provided with grow bag kits, vertical gardens and hydroponic garden systems, enabling residents of apartments in urban areas and households in rural regions to produce fresh, chemical-free food using natural manures. The Minister said the scheme aims to improve nutritional security while promoting environmentally sustainable practices.