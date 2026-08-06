TN Agri Budget 2026: TVK govt to continue paddy seed subsidy with Rs 34.72 crore fund

Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture - Farmers’ Welfare Minister Vinoth said the Government of India had discontinued subsidy support for paddy seed production and distribution from the current financial year. However, considering the importance of quality seeds in improving productivity and responding to farmers’ demands, the State had decided to continue the programme without interruption.

Under the scheme, the government will provide a Paddy Seed Production Subsidy to farmers who register seed farms for producing 7,730 metric tonnes of certified paddy seeds, which will be supplied to the Tamil Nadu State Seed Development Agency.

In addition, a Paddy Seed Distribution Subsidy will be extended to enable the supply of 14,570 metric tonnes of certified paddy seeds to cultivators at subsidised prices ahead of the cropping season.