TN Agri budget 2026: TNCSC has procured 62.72 L-MT paddy

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has procured 62.72 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy from 6.14 lakh farmers till July 29, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister R Vinoth informed the Assembly while presenting the 2026-27 Agriculture Budget on Thursday.
According to the Budget document, under the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26, the government has directly credited Rs 917 crore into the bank accounts of farmers under the paddy procurement scheme.
"The Government of Tamil Nadu is providing an incentive of Rs 1,560 per metric tonne for Grade A paddy and Rs 1,310 per metric tonne for common varieties of paddy procured from farmers," the Agriculture Budget said.
To further strengthen pulse seed production, the government announced that 50 additional pulse seed production clusters would be established through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) during the current financial year. The pulse seeds produced by these SHGs will be procured by the Agriculture Department.
The Budget also announced the establishment of six additional Natural Farming Clusters in six districts during the current fiscal year to promote sustainable agricultural practices.
The government said it would continue to provide free three-phase electricity to 23,97,732 farmers across the State during the current financial year.
"The government is giving equal importance to rural patta transfers along with the supply of free electricity. From January 2025 to July 2026, 60.68 lakh online applications for patta transfer were received, of which 47.96 lakh have been disposed of, " the Agriculture Budget said.