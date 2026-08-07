TN Agri budget 2026: TNCSC has procured 62.72 L-MT paddy

According to the Budget document, under the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26, the government has directly credited Rs 917 crore into the bank accounts of farmers under the paddy procurement scheme.

"The Government of Tamil Nadu is providing an incentive of Rs 1,560 per metric tonne for Grade A paddy and Rs 1,310 per metric tonne for common varieties of paddy procured from farmers," the Agriculture Budget said.

To further strengthen pulse seed production, the government announced that 50 additional pulse seed production clusters would be established through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) during the current financial year. The pulse seeds produced by these SHGs will be procured by the Agriculture Department.