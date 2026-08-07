TN Agri Budget 2026: Tamil Nadu government to introduce quinoa, buckwheat

CHENNAI: In a move to diversify cropping patterns, the State government on Thursday announced a pilot programme to introduce quinoa, buckwheat and brown top millet in agro-climatically suitable regions of Tamil Nadu.
Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture-Farmers' Welfare Minister Vinoth said the initiative seeks to familiarise farmers with emerging high-value crops that are gaining popularity for their superior nutritional profile and growing consumer demand.
Under the scheme, demonstration plots will be established in The Nilgiris, Dindigul, Krishnagiri and Salem districts, where climatic conditions are considered favourable for cultivating these crops. The government has earmarked Rs 30 lakh from the State fund for implementing the programme during 2026-27.
Vinoth said quinoa, buckwheat and brown top millet are rich in protein, dietary fibre, calcium, potassium, iron and vitamins, while also having low gluten content and a low glycaemic index, making them attractive options for health-conscious consumers.
The demonstrations are expected to assess the adaptability and commercial viability of these crops under Tamil Nadu's agro-climatic conditions before scaling up cultivation in suitable regions. The Minister said introducing alternative crops with better market potential would help farmers diversify production, reduce dependence on conventional crops and tap into the expanding market for nutritious food grains.