TN Agri Budget 2026: Tamil Nadu government to introduce quinoa, buckwheat

Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture-Farmers' Welfare Minister Vinoth said the initiative seeks to familiarise farmers with emerging high-value crops that are gaining popularity for their superior nutritional profile and growing consumer demand.

Under the scheme, demonstration plots will be established in The Nilgiris, Dindigul, Krishnagiri and Salem districts, where climatic conditions are considered favourable for cultivating these crops. The government has earmarked Rs 30 lakh from the State fund for implementing the programme during 2026-27.