TN Agri Budget 2026: Ryots to get post-harvest assistance

CHENNAI: Addressing a long-pending demand from the farming community, the State government on Thursday announced a Rs 10-crore scheme to distribute tarpaulins to farmers for protecting harvested produce from unseasonal rain and reducing post-harvest losses.
Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture-Farmers' Welfare Minister Vinoth said 43,500 farmers would benefit from the initiative during 2026-27.
The tarpaulins will help cultivators safely dry and store harvested crops, preventing quality deterioration and losses caused by unexpected rainfall and adverse weather conditions. The Minister said the intervention would strengthen post-harvest management and improve the marketability of agricultural produce by preserving its quality.
The announcement comes amid growing concerns over crop losses occurring after harvest, particularly during the drying stage when sudden rain often damages produce and affects farmers' returns. By providing protective covers, the government aims to minimise wastage and enable farmers to realise better prices for their harvest.
In another move to encourage excellence in farming, the government announced a series of new awards recognising outstanding performers in agriculture. The 'Makkal Sevagar Anjalai Ammal Award' will honour top-performing small and marginal farmers in State-level crop yield competitions, while the 'Vetri Vivasayi Award' will recognise high-yielding farmers at the district level. The 'Nammazhvar Award' will be presented to five outstanding organic farmers for promoting sustainable farming practices.