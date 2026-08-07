TN Agri Budget 2026: Quality certification, export push to boost horticulture farmers' outreach

Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture-Farmers' Welfare Minister Vinoth said the government would implement a Quality Assurance and Export Promotion scheme during 2026-27 at an outlay of Rs 8.43 crore.

The initiative will be rolled out across 23 crop clusters covering 3,000 acres, benefiting farmers cultivating mango, guava, tomato, moringa and small onion.

Under the programme, farmers will receive capacity-building training, technical guidance and the necessary infrastructure to adopt Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and produce pesticide residue-free fruits and vegetables that comply with international quality standards.