TN Agri Budget 2026: Price at its root, not rice

The budget steers clear of any target to increase the State’s paddy cultivation area or production, instead rolling out a series of new missions aimed at boosting pulses, oilseeds, cotton and millets, while pitching soil health and technology-driven farming as the next phase of agricultural growth.

It has also set an overall target of raising foodgrain production over the next five years, but without spelling out a corresponding strategy to expand paddy cultivation, the State’s staple crop.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture - Farmers’ Welfare Minister R Vinoth said the government’s long-term vision was to transform agriculture into a profitable and sustainable enterprise by combining scientific innovation with farmers’ traditional knowledge.