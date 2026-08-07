TN Agri Budget 2026: Agroforestry to make fallow land cultivable

CHENNAI: In a bid to expand green cover, restore degraded farmland and create an additional source of income for cultivators, the State government on Thursday announced an Agroforestry Scheme that will bring 12,500 acres of cultivable fallow land back under productive use during 2026-27.
Presenting the Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, Agriculture-Farmers' Welfare Minister Vinoth said the scheme would be implemented at a total outlay of Rs 17.70 crore, supported by Union and State government funds.
The initiative seeks to integrate tree cultivation with farming practices to improve farm resilience against climate change while promoting sustainable agriculture. Under the programme, nurseries will be established to produce quality tree saplings, which will be supplied to farmers free of cost.
The government plans to encourage the cultivation of commercially valuable tree species, including teak, mahogany, sandalwood, Malai Vembu and red sanders, by planting around 200 saplings per acre on restored agricultural lands.
Vinoth said agroforestry offers farmers an opportunity to diversify income sources while enhancing soil fertility, conserving biodiversity and mitigating the impact of climate change. Besides creating permanent green cover, the initiative is expected to improve the long-term productivity of agricultural lands and generate additional revenue through high-value timber species.
The Minister said restoring cultivable fallow lands remained a key priority of the government as it would expand the productive agricultural area without placing additional pressure on natural resources.