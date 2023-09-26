TN accounts for 40% of EVs sold in India

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is inching towards realising its goal of becoming an electric vehicle (EV) hub in the country as the State accounted for sale of four lakh automobiles out of the total 10 lakh EVs sold pan India between January and September this year, the government said on Monday.

Citing data shared by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, it said as many as 10,44,600 electric vehicles were registered country-wide of which 4,14,802 vehicles were sold in TN till September.

“It is a significant record and speaks volumes about the diverse, vibrant multi-sector presence and the impetus for growth accorded by the government,” an official release said.

With over Rs 50,000 crore investment expected in EV manufacturing by 2025, generating 1.5 lakh jobs, the industry would become the focus sector. “TN has now set sights on becoming the world’s EV capital,” the govt said adding five cities – Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai, Salem – have been identified to be developed as EV hubs.







