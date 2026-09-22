TN 07 CM 2031: Thirumavalavan's car registration number sparks speculation

CHENNAI: A car bearing the registration number TN 07 CM 2031, in which Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan travelled to a private event near Chembarambakkam, has sparked discussion on social media.
Thirumavalavan attended the event at EVP Film City near Poonamallee. Images and videos of the VCK leader arriving in a Tesla displaying the number TN 07 CM 2031 have since been widely shared online. The number has led to speculation about its possible political significance ahead of the 2031 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The number has also drawn comparisons with the car used by actor-turned-Chief Minister Vijay in the 2024 film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). In the film, Vijay is seen driving a car with the registration number TN 07 CM 2026. The number was interpreted by viewers as a reference to the 2026 Assembly elections and Vijay's political ambitions.
Following the appearance of Thirumavalavan's car with CM 2031, social media users have similarly linked the number to the next Assembly election and speculated about a possible chief ministerial role for the VCK leader.
Some reports have also raised questions about the registration. A few outlets have claimed that the *TN 07 CM 2031* registration is associated with a two-wheeler rather than the car in which Thirumavalavan was seen. This claim has added another layer to the discussion surrounding the viral images.