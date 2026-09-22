TN 07 CM 2031: Thirumavalavan's car registration number sparks speculation

Thirumavalavan's car number draws comparison with GOAT

The number has also drawn comparisons with the car used by actor-turned-Chief Minister Vijay in the 2024 film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). In the film, Vijay is seen driving a car with the registration number TN 07 CM 2026. The number was interpreted by viewers as a reference to the 2026 Assembly elections and Vijay's political ambitions.

Following the appearance of Thirumavalavan's car with CM 2031, social media users have similarly linked the number to the next Assembly election and speculated about a possible chief ministerial role for the VCK leader.