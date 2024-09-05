TN 07 CM 2026: Car registration in Vijay's GOAT sets tongues wagging

CHENNAI: Amid the speculations whirling around in recent times that Actor Vijay's GOAT can be a film that would give him a political entry, a car's number plate sets tongues wagging.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, In the movie there is car whose number plate reads, TN 07 CM 2026, where Vijay is seen driving the vehicle.

Reports stated that, this indirectly hints that Vijay would be the CM of Tamil Nadu in 2026 and had a clear message on his political entry.

It is to be noted that Vijay drives the car with the number TN 07 CM 2026 throughout the film.