T’malai farm worker attempts to check transformer malfunction, electrocuted

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A farm worker who attempted to check on a transformer on his own was killed on the spot when he was electrocuted on Sunday evening.

Police said that Elayaraja (23) son of Chinnathambi of Reddiyarpalayam village in Thandaramapattu taluk in Tiruvannamalai district went for agricultural work at Malamanjanur.

After completing the work, Elayaraja wanted to have a bath and hence switched on the farm’s electric motor.

As the motor failed to start, he suspected that something could be wrong with the nearby transformer. Hence he climbed onto the transformer but unfortunately got electrocuted.

Locals on seeing the body hanging from the transformer informed the Thanipadi EB office. EB staff rushed to the spot, switched off the power, and brought his body to the ground.

It was later sent to Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Thanipadi police registered a case and are investigating.